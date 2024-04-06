Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Down 2.9%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 1,456,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,009,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

MNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,294. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,737 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

