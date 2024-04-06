Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Up to $11.75

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $12.20. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 724,587 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

