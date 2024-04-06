Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,430 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $75,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 246,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $822,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,794,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

