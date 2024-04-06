Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,487 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.7% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Costco Wholesale worth $326,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.0% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,396.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $8.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $713.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $476.75 and a one year high of $787.08. The company has a market cap of $316.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $728.42 and its 200-day moving average is $649.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

