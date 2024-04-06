Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,008,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342,434 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 5.50% of Denison Mines worth $86,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 24.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 77.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,981 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,561,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,901,739. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.68. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

