Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Hubbell worth $98,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,812,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,881,000 after buying an additional 89,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,529,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,572,000 after buying an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,599,000 after buying an additional 35,752 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.1 %

Hubbell stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $417.08. 449,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,074. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,731.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.57.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

