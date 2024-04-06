Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $64.53 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $64,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Shares of CTAS traded up $9.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $673.69. 348,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,221. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $438.59 and a fifty-two week high of $704.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $632.11 and its 200 day moving average is $575.19.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

