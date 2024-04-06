Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 846 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,028 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Autodesk worth $73,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $244.74. 1,318,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.09 and a 200-day moving average of $233.24. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

