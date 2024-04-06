Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,630,840 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,127 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $101,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,905,668 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $117,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,505 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 136,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,126 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,340,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,688,477. The stock has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.81.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

