Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 16,170 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,170 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $90,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.38. 280,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,822. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

