Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 237,003 Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,555,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,003 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 68.37% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $79,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 634.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 194,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 123,956 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,851 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EMBD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. 2,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,921. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $22.85.

About Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

