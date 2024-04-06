Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 48,539 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,539 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Invesco QQQ worth $159,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,345,000 after purchasing an additional 771,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 41,946.7% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 602,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,295,000 after purchasing an additional 601,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.13 on Friday, hitting $440.47. The stock had a trading volume of 54,512,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.78.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

