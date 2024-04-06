Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,613 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $95,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.95.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MA traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $477.15. 2,457,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,437. The firm has a market cap of $445.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.97 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

