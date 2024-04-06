Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.70

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 6055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

Mitie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.