Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,443,590 shares trading hands.

Mobile Tornado Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.75.

About Mobile Tornado Group

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

