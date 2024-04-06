monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $232.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get monday.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNDY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,770 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,124,000 after buying an additional 300,011 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in monday.com by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 893,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after buying an additional 275,800 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $140,686,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 577.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after buying an additional 649,439 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $217.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.97. monday.com has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $239.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,099.56 and a beta of 1.18.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.