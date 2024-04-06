monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $232.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.43.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $217.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.97. monday.com has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $239.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,099.56 and a beta of 1.18.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
