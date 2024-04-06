MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells $5,973,567.60 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $362.82 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.72 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -146.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.98 and its 200 day moving average is $389.32.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.85.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

