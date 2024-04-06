Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $560,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $706.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $676.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.86.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

