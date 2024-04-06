Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $791,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

ANET opened at $297.60 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total transaction of $6,986,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,633,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,631,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total transaction of $6,986,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,633,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,631,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,248 shares of company stock valued at $100,820,961. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

