Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $450.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $375.00.

MCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $397.75.

Get Moody's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Moody’s Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MCO opened at $392.47 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $290.98 and a 12 month high of $407.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.49 and a 200-day moving average of $364.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,532,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 44,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 33,642 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.