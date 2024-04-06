Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Achieves $363.11 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $363.11 million and $7.28 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00070476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00024897 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00016239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,113,180,065 coins and its circulating supply is 852,674,259 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.