Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,918 BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of BK Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $14.79 on Friday. BK Technologies Co. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $52.21 million, a P/E ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at BK Technologies

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $31,902.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

