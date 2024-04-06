Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 361.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
