Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 26,700 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,468,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,031 shares in the company, valued at $29,685,736.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $40,328.34.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $90,834.08.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Jonathan Sheena sold 6,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 351 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $23,924.16.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $98.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after buying an additional 588,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,388,000 after buying an additional 67,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,506,000 after buying an additional 1,096,964 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after buying an additional 103,668 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

