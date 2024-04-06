National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$108.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NA. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$112.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.16. The company has a market cap of C$38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$115.14.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8467532 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Stories

