National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.55

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 115016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Institutional Trading of National Energy Services Reunited

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 175,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.