Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0567 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $25,964.72 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0567 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00105802 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00034596 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00016249 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002943 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

