NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,809,000 after acquiring an additional 82,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,502,000 after acquiring an additional 94,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,706. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $105.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $60.92 and a one year high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.