New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 798 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $57,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ANET traded up $8.83 on Friday, reaching $297.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,041. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.54 and a 200-day moving average of $238.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,248 shares of company stock worth $100,820,961 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

