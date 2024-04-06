New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,743 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of American International Group worth $55,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American International Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after buying an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in American International Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 581,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after buying an additional 66,603 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after buying an additional 26,401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,243,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,216,000 after buying an additional 34,543 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

AIG stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.71. 2,966,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,631. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

