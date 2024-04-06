New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,848 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,783 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of NXP Semiconductors worth $62,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. FMR LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after acquiring an additional 91,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,096,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,435 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $857,868,000 after purchasing an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NXPI traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.01. 1,574,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.59 and its 200-day moving average is $216.00. The company has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

