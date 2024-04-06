New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $90.21 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $90,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $176,219,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.86. 3,661,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,947. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

