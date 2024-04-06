New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,178 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.1% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $485,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $16.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $784.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $750.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $645.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $363.04 and a one year high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $745.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

