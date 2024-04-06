New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 561,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,191 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $54,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.54. 1,692,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,434. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.73.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.