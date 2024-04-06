New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $61,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.31.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH traded up $11.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $566.67. 480,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $530.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $308.26 and a one year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

