New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,369 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,369 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $88,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $375,485,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,780,000 after buying an additional 983,819 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,539.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,670,000 after buying an additional 930,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.85. 1,378,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,159. The company has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.65 and its 200 day moving average is $238.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.