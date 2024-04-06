New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,169 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 841,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,169 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $67,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,583,000 after acquiring an additional 112,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,785,000 after buying an additional 514,559 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $87.88. 3,463,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.77. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

