New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 27,192 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,192 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of 3M worth $58,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Trading Up 0.5 %

MMM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,511,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,427. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $95.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.