New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,808 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $48,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.30. 421,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,198. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.84. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.25.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

