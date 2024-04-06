New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,122 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $51,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,903,000 after buying an additional 51,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,923,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,265,000 after buying an additional 71,751 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.15. 862,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average is $133.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

