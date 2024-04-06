Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. Nextracker has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nextracker by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,671,000 after buying an additional 216,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after purchasing an additional 199,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth about $120,861,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after purchasing an additional 404,146 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

