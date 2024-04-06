NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.08 and last traded at $90.13. Approximately 2,806,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,348,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.33.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

The company has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average of $103.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

