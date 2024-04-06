Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 101 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.6 %

CAT opened at $379.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.79. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $381.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

