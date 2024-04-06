Nilsine Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $330.59 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $331.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.56. The company has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

