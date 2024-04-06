Nilsine Partners LLC Has $234,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.1 %

ANET stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.20.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,248 shares of company stock worth $100,820,961. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

