Nilsine Partners LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.1 %

M.D.C. stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

