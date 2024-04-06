Nilsine Partners LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock valued at $712,126,067. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $527.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.13 and a 12 month high of $530.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.84 and its 200 day moving average is $384.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.