Nilsine Partners LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC owned 1.02% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 34,918 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter.

FSMB stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

