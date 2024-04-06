Nilsine Partners LLC Has $8.53 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.3% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

FTCS stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.20.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

