Nilsine Partners LLC Invests $252,000 in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,256,000 after acquiring an additional 715,572 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,196,000 after purchasing an additional 647,093 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Ryanair by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 561,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,843,000 after purchasing an additional 443,458 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ryanair by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 439,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,183,000 after acquiring an additional 394,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $145.74 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

